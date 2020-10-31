Marilee A. Willis, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Open Memorial Visitation
Name:Marilee A. Willis
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Coin, IA and Appleton, MN
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 5, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Marilee passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.