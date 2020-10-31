Marilee A. Willis, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Open Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Marilee A. Willis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Coin, IA and Appleton, MN
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Marilee passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
