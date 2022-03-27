|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marillyn Joyce (McBride) Hilsabeck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St. Barnard, MO 64423
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Notes:
|Marillyn passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at a nursing home in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marillyn J. Hilsabeck, 89, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29