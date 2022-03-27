Marillyn J. Hilsabeck
Service:Funeral 
Name:Marillyn Joyce (McBride) Hilsabeck 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Barnard, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 29, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Location:At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 28, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St. Barnard, MO 64423 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO 
Notes:Marillyn passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at a nursing home in Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

