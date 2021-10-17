|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marilyn Ann Brunk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Griswold
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|A private family interment will take place at Lowman Cemetery following the funeral service.
|Notes:
