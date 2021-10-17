Service: Funeral
Name: Marilyn Ann Brunk
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Griswold
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:30 PM
Visitation End: 7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery: A private family interment will take place at Lowman Cemetery following the funeral service.
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.