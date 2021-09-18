Marilyn Beck
Service:Funeral
Name:Marilyn Beck
Age:84
From:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday ~ September 22, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 21, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
Memorials:May be directed to Taylor County 4-H or Lenox United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Marilyn passed away Saturday morning at the Lenox Care Center.

