Marilyn C. Turnbull, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Marilyn C. Turnbull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
