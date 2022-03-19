|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Marilyn Fleming
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open viewing during the day.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Presbyterian Church or the Red Oak Music Boosters
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Macedonia, Iowa Cemetery---There will be a private family burial service prior to the celebration of life service.
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Marilyn Fleming, 91, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
