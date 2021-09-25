|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Marilyn Grace (Baird) Gillenwater
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Bolckow MO, and Hamilton, MO
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friends can stop by the funeral home after 2 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse, Barnard, MO 64423, or the Barnard Historical Society/Depot, PO Box 101, Barnard, MO 64423.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away at home on Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marilyn Grace (Baird) Gillenwater, 87, Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
