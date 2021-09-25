Marilyn G. Gillenwater
Service:Private Family 
Name:Marilyn Grace (Baird) Gillenwater 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Barnard, MO
Previous:Bolckow MO, and Hamilton, MO 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned   
Visitation Day and Date:Friends can stop by the funeral home after 2 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse, Barnard, MO 64423, or the Barnard Historical Society/Depot, PO Box 101, Barnard, MO 64423.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO  
Notes:Marilyn passed away at home on Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home www.bramfuneralhome.com

