Marilyn Gude
Service:Funeral Mass
Name:Marilyn Gude
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 21
Time:10 a.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 20
Visitation Start:4:30 p.m.
Visitation End:6:30 p.m.
Memorials:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery - Hamburg
Notes:Prayer Service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. following visitation.  www.gudefuneralhomes.com