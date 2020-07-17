Service: Funeral Mass
Name: Marilyn Gude
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 21
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 20
Visitation Start: 4:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:30 p.m.
Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery - Hamburg
Notes:Prayer Service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. following visitation.  www.gudefuneralhomes.com