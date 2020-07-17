|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Marilyn Gude
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 21
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 20
|Visitation Start:
|4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery - Hamburg
|Notes:
|Prayer Service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. following visitation. www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Marilyn Gude, 87, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
