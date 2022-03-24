Marilyn Boone
Service:Funeral
Name:Marilyn J. Boone
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous:Neligh, NE 
Day and Date:Monday, March 28, 2022 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Monday, March 28, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:American Red Cross 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Marilyn passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Accura Health Care Center in Shenandoah.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.