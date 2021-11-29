Service: Funeral Service
Name: Marilyn Mozingo
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Red Oak
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home- Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1
Visitation Start: 5 p.m. 
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

