Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush, 75, Northboro
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush 
Pronunciation: 
Age:75 
From:Northboro, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 21st
Time:1:30pm 
Location:Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N Fremont in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Missouri Valley Boxer Rescue, PO Box 241011, Omaha, Ne 68124-1011. 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

