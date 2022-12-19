Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush, 75, Northboro

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 21st
|Time:
|1:30pm
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N Fremont in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Missouri Valley Boxer Rescue, PO Box 241011, Omaha, Ne 68124-1011.
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
