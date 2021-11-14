|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Marilyn K. Erdman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Rock Port Optimist Club for Baseball
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Marilyn K. Erdman, 81, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Minter Funeral Chapel
