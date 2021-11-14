Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Marilyn K. Erdman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Rock Port Optimist Club for Baseball
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

