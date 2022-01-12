|Service:
|Private Family Memorial Service
|Name:
|Marilyn Kuehn
|Pronunciation:
|Que in
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022 (Masks are appreciated)
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Westminster Presbyterian Church or charity of the donors choice
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Marilyn passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Marilyn Kuehn, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
