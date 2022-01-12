Marilyn Kuehn
Service: Private Family Memorial Service
Name: Marilyn Kuehn
Pronunciation: Que in
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location:Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022  (Masks are appreciated)
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Westminster Presbyterian Church or charity of the donors choice
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Marilyn passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

