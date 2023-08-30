Marilyn L. Gaugh
Service:Private Graveside 
Name:

Marilyn Louise (Bennett) Gaugh

Pronunciation:(GOFF) 
Age:91 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned.  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Marilyn passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.