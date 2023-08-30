|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
Marilyn Louise (Bennett) Gaugh
|Pronunciation:
|(GOFF)
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marilyn L. Gaugh, 91, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
Anniversaries
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 2