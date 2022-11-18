Lustgraaf Photo
Service:Funeral
Name:Marilyn M. Lustgraaf
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Treynor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time:11:00AM
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, November 21, 2022
Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 PM
 Memorials:Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor
  
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery - Council Bluffs
Notes:

To view the full obituary, please visit:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

