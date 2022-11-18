|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marilyn M. Lustgraaf
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Treynor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00AM
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 21, 2022
|Visitation
|5:00 - 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Hazel Dell Cemetery - Council Bluffs
|Notes:
To view the full obituary, please visit:
Marilyn M. Lustgraaf, 80, of Treynor, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
Anniversaries
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19