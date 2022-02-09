Marilyn M. (Pease) Hagedorn, 94, of Kalona, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Marilyn M. (Pease) Hagedorn
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Kalona, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, February 11, 2022 
Time:12:00 PM 
Location:Yoder-Powell Funeral Service - Kalona, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. John's Lutheran Church - Ft. Collins, Colorado or Pleasantview Nursing Home in Kalona, Iowa.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment At Later Date:Grand View Cemetery - Fort Collins, Colorado 
Notes:Marilyn passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Kalona, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: powellfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.