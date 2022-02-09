Marilyn M. (Pease) Hagedorn, 94, of Kalona, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marilyn M. (Pease) Hagedorn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Kalona, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 PM
|Location:
|Yoder-Powell Funeral Service - Kalona, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Ft. Collins, Colorado or Pleasantview Nursing Home in Kalona, Iowa.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Grand View Cemetery - Fort Collins, Colorado
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Kalona, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: powellfuneralhomes.com
