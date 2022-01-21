Marilyn Benedict
Service: Private Family Memorial Service
Name: Marilyn M. (Tonjes) Benedict 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72 
From: Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association OR Tabor Congregational United Church of Christ 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Private disposition of ashes at a later time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

