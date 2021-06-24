Service:Funeral 
Name:Marilyn Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 1
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church, Lewis, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 30
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be made to the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church and the Atlantic Kiwanis Club

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Notes:

Marilyn Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marilyn’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

