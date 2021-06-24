|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marilyn Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 1
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church, Lewis, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 30
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church and the Atlantic Kiwanis Club
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
|Notes:
Marilyn Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marilyn’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Marilyn Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28