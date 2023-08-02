|Service:
Marilyn Mundorf, 88, of Lewis, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 7th at Roland Funeral Service followed by Visitation with Family Present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rolands. At 5:00 p.m., Pastor Kyle McBee will offer a prayer to begin the visitation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marilyn’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
