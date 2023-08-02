Marilyn Mundorf
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Marilyn Mundorf
Age:88
From:Lewis, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 8
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, August 7
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m..
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis immediately following the funeral service.

Marilyn Mundorf, 88, of Lewis, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Open Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 7th at Roland Funeral Service followed by Visitation with Family Present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rolands.  At 5:00 p.m., Pastor Kyle McBee will offer a prayer to begin the visitation.

 The family invites attendees to join them following the interment at the Lewis Community Center for lunch and fellowship.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marilyn’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

