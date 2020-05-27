Service:  Graveside Funeral 
Name: Marilyn Calhoun
Pronunciation:Cal Hoon
Age:  86
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:  Mount Vernon Cemetery, Grant City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  United Methodist Church of Grant City or Pattonsburg, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com