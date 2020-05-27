Service:   Graveside Funeral Services
Name:  Marilyn Calhoun
Pronunciation: Cal Hoon
Age:   86
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, May 30, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location:   Mount Vernon Cemetery, Grant City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   United Methodist Church of Grant City or Pattonsburg, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Mount Vernon Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com