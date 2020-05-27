|Service:
|Graveside Funeral Services
|Name:
|Marilyn Calhoun
|Pronunciation:
|Cal Hoon
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Mount Vernon Cemetery, Grant City
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church of Grant City or Pattonsburg, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mount Vernon Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Marilyn (Proctor) Calhoun, age 86, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
