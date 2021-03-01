Service:Private Memorial 
Name:Marilyn R. Euans 
Pronunciation:You-anz 
Age:88 
From:Omaha, Nebraska 
Previous:Griswold, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Hand Up Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church of Omaha or charity of choice 
Funeral Home:Braman Mortuary 1702 N 72nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 
Cemetery:Elliott, Iowa cemetery at a later date 
Notes:Family has chosen to have a private service in Omaha and will have a public burial of ashes in Elliott Iowa at a later date. 

