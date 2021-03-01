|Service:
|Private Memorial
|Name:
|Marilyn R. Euans
|Pronunciation:
|You-anz
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Hand Up Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church of Omaha or charity of choice
|Funeral Home:
|Braman Mortuary 1702 N 72nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Elliott, Iowa cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|Family has chosen to have a private service in Omaha and will have a public burial of ashes in Elliott Iowa at a later date.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.