Service:,  Private Family Memorial Service
Name: Marilyn R. Griffith
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

Public Visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 10:00 A.M. 
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers memorials to Marilyn Griffith Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date.
