|Service:,
|Private Family Memorial Service
|Name:
|Marilyn R. Griffith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
Public Visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers memorials to Marilyn Griffith Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
Marilyn R. Griffith, 83, Tarkio, Missouri
