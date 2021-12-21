Marilyn S. Hanson - Tucker, 76, of St. James, Missouri

|Service:
|Death Notice
|Name:
|Marilyn S. Hanson - Tucker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|St. James, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Rolla, Missouri. A full obituary can viewed and remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 23
Anniversaries
-
Dec 23