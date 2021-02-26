|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Marilyn Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Newton, IA
|Previous:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday - May 2, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday - May 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.