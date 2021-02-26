Marilyn Smith
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Marilyn Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Newton, IA 
Previous:Sidney, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday - May 2, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:United Faith Church - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location:United Faith Church - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday - May 2, 2021 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:Fund Established 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Later in Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

