|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Marilyn Sue Brokaw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Prescott, Arizona
|Previous:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday ~ November 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ November 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 service time
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Marilyn Sue Brokaw, age 85, formerly of Lenox
Ritchie Funeral Home
