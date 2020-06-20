Marilyn Tomlinson
Service: Graveside Funeral Service
Name: Marilyn Tomlinson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June24, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location:Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa with social distancing practiced and wearing of masks is recommended
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa or to the Clarinda Foundation
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Marilyn passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

