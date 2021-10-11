Marilyn C. Turnbull, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Marilyn Turnbull
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 15, 2021 
Time:2:00 pm 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah, IA 
Open Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Open Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, 10/14/2021 and Friday, 10/15/2021
Thursday Visitation:1:00 pm to 6:00 pm  (Family will not be present)
Friday Visitation:9:00 am to 12:00 pm (Family will not be present)
Memorials Directed To:Turnbull Child Development Center - Shenandoah, IA 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Marilyn passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.