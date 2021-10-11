|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Marilyn Turnbull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Open Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, 10/14/2021 and Friday, 10/15/2021
|Thursday Visitation:
|1:00 pm to 6:00 pm (Family will not be present)
|Friday Visitation:
|9:00 am to 12:00 pm (Family will not be present)
|Memorials Directed To:
|Turnbull Child Development Center - Shenandoah, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Marilyn passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
