Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.