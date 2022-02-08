|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marilynn Pilling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
Macedonia Historical Society or
Carson United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Macedonia Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
For the full obituary, please visit the funeral home's website.
Marilynn Pilling, age 96, of Carson, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
