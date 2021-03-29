Marion F. Oswald, 65, Fairfax, Missouri
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Marion F. Oswald
Age: 65
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:30 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:30 P.M.
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio or City of Fairfax Park Fund, Fairfax. 
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
Reading of the Rosary will begin 6:00 P.M., Tuesday prior to family visitation.

