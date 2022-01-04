|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Marion Maddocks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Silver City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Silver City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Silver City United Methodist Church or Mills County Storehouse
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/629501/marion-maddocks/
Marion Maddocks, 92, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5