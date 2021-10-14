|Service:
|Grave Side Service
|Name:
|Marjean K. Sargent
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 19th
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Malvern Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|October 18th
|Visitation Start:
|3:00pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00pm
|Memorials:
|food bank
|Funeral Home:
|Munderloh- Smith, Bancroft, Ne.
|Cemetery:
|Bancroft, Ne.
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16