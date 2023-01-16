|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marjorie Bennett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wed., January 18, 2023
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tues., Jan. 17
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Percival Church - Percival, IA or Heritage Hall - Hamburg
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Marjorie A. Bennett, 97, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
