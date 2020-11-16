Service:Private Graveside
Name:Marjorie Haynie
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa and Malvern, Iowa
Special Request by FamilyThe family request wearing a mask if attending visitation & graveside.
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

