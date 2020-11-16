|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Marjorie Haynie
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa and Malvern, Iowa
|Special Request by Family
|The family request wearing a mask if attending visitation & graveside.
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
