Marjorie Holland, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Private Family Funeral Service
Name:Marjorie Holland
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, November 30, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 noon
Visitation End:5:30 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Marjorie Holland, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Open visitation will begin Monday, November 30th from 12:00 p.m., until 5:30 p.m.. No visitation with the family present is planned.  The Funeral Service will be available on live stream at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Due to current guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marjorie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

