Marjorie Holland, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will begin Monday, November 30th from 12:00 p.m., until 5:30 p.m.. No visitation with the family present is planned. The Funeral Service will be available on live stream at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Due to current guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
