Service:                                             Graveside Service
Name: Marjorie Irene Lacox
Pronunciation: Lay-Cox
Age: 91
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 1 pm
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Clarinda Fire Department
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.