|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marjorie Jean (Pistole) Roush
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Pickering, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Pickering, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO
|Notes:
|Marjorie passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marjorie Jean Roush, 87, Pickering, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 26
-
May 26