Marjorie J. Roush
Service:Funeral 
Name:Marjorie Jean (Pistole) Roush 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Pickering, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, May 30, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 29, 2023  
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:United Methodist Church, Pickering, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO 
Notes:Marjorie passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

