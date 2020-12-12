|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Marjorie Ayres
|Pronunciation:
|Airs
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 17
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak First Christian Church or the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com.
Family and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service.
Service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the Governor's CODIV 19 Proclamation the Graveside Service will be limited to 30 people. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Marjorie L. Ayres, 97, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.