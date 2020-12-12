Marjorie Ayres
Service:Memorial Graveside Service 
Name:Marjorie Ayres
Pronunciation:Airs 
Age:97 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 17 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak First Christian Church or the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service.

Service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to the Governor's CODIV 19 Proclamation the Graveside Service will be limited to 30 people. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

