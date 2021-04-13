|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marjorie M. Lang
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Ralston, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Percival, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 24
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Bethany Funeral Home Chapel- 8201 Harrison St. LaVista, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Bethany Funeral Home Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 24
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|To the family designated for charities involved in combating cancer and heart disease
|Funeral Home:
|Bethany Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|bethanyfuneralhome.com
