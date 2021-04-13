Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Marjorie M. Lang 
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Ralston, Nebraska 
Previous:Percival, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 24 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Bethany Funeral Home Chapel- 8201 Harrison St. LaVista, Nebraska 
Visitation Location:Bethany Funeral Home Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 24 
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials:To the family designated for charities involved in combating cancer and heart disease 
Funeral Home:Bethany Funeral Home 
Cemetery:At a Later Date 
Notes:bethanyfuneralhome.com 

