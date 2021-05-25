|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marjorie Mae Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Storm Lake, IA
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - May 29, 2021
|Time:
|12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Location:
|Tabor City Hall Community Room (casual attire please)
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery at another time
|Notes:
