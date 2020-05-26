Marge White
Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Marjorie "Marge" A. White
Age:93
From:Fargo, North Dakota
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Marge passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.