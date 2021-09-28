|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marjorie "Marge" Hutt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed in Marjorie's name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO, or to the charity of the donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Blanchard, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Marjorie passed away on September 27, 2021 in Maryville.
Marjorie "Marge" Arlene Hutt, 89, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
