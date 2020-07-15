|Service:
Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Marge Gehling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic, Iowa
|Notes:
Marge Gehling, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, died, July 13, 2020, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winterset, Iowa.
A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 17th, followed by a visitation with family present, until 7:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Social distancing practices will be observed during the visitation and funeral service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marge’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Marjorie "Marge" Gehling, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
