Mass of Christian Burial

Name:Marge Gehling
Age:92
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 18, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 17, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic, Iowa
Marge Gehling, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, died, July 13, 2020, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winterset, Iowa.

A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 17th, followed by a visitation with family present, until 7:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Social distancing practices will be observed during the visitation and funeral service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marge’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com