Service: Funeral Service
Name: Marjorie Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: College Springs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Presbyterian Church, College Springs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, October 23, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Maple Hill Cemetery,  College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Marjorie passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

