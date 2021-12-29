Mark A Foutch, 62, Indianola, Iowa
Service:                                            Funeral
Name: Mark Allen Foutch
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Indianola, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 31, 2021
Time: 1 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:  Friday, December 31, 2021
Visitation Start: 11 am
Visitation End: 1 pm
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

