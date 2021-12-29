|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mark Allen Foutch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Indianola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11 am
|Visitation End:
|1 pm
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Mark A Foutch, 62, Indianola, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
