|Mark Krengel
|67
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Mark's family has not selected a specific memorial and encourages memorials to be given to a cause of your choice in the Atlantic Community in Mark's honor.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Mark A. Krengel, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Per Mark's wishes and because of the present health guidelines, private services will be held at later dates.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mark's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
