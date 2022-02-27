Service: Funeral Service
Name: Mark Brandon
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Big Lake Baptist Church, Big Lake Village, Missouri  64437
Visitation Location:Big Lake Baptist Church, Big Lake Village, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 2 PM
Memorials: Big Lake Baptist Church, 213 Lake Shore Dr., Craig, MO  64437
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
Notes:Facemasks are recommended.   The full obituary can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com

