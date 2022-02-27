|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Mark Brandon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Big Lake Baptist Church, Big Lake Village, Missouri 64437
|Visitation Location:
|Big Lake Baptist Church, Big Lake Village, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|2 PM
|Memorials:
|Big Lake Baptist Church, 213 Lake Shore Dr., Craig, MO 64437
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
|Notes:
|Facemasks are recommended. The full obituary can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Mark Brandon, age 67, Craig, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
